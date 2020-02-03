101 paisajes que te dejarán sin aliento

¿Qué diferencia a un buen y un mal fotógrafo de paisajes? Pues toda una combinación de dotes para la observación, sensibilidad por la belleza natural, además de, por supuesto, una impecable técnica fotográfica. Habilidad, imaginación y una inspiradora serie de brillantes fotografías de paisajes ha permitido Oleg Ershov alzarse como fotógrafo del año de la última edición del International Landscape Photographer of the Year. "Mi pasión por la fotografía de paisajes se basa en el amor a la naturaleza, especialmente en lugares donde la intervención humana aún no es visible. Simplemente estar en el lugar al amanecer y ver el comienzo de un nuevo el día me inspira una tremenda vitalidad", declaró el fotógrafo desde su casa cuando se supo ganador de la competición. Ershov se ha impuesto a los más de 1000 fotógrafos con los que este ha año contado la competición. En total, más de 34.000 fotografías fueron presentadas al concurso de las cuales, apenas una veintena han sido premiadas. El concurso también realiza una selección anual con las 101 imágenes de la competición las cuales aparecen el libro editado anualmente por la organización. En la siguiente galería fotográfica te mostramos las instantáneas merecedoras de un lugar en el podio.