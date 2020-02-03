temas / Paisajes 101 paisajes que te dejarán sin aliento Conoce a los ganadores y finalistas del International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019. Héctor Rodríguez 03 de febrero de 2020, 16:01 ETIQUETAS Paisajes Fotos espectaculares Fotografías Fotógrafos LEER EL ARTÍCULO ¿Qué diferencia a un buen y un mal fotógrafo de paisajes? Pues toda una combinación de dotes para la observación, sensibilidad por la belleza natural, además de, por supuesto, una impecable técnica fotográfica. Habilidad, imaginación y una inspiradora serie de brillantes fotografías de paisajes ha permitido Oleg Ershov alzarse como fotógrafo del año de la última edición del International Landscape Photographer of the Year. "Mi pasión por la fotografía de paisajes se basa en el amor a la naturaleza, especialmente en lugares donde la intervención humana aún no es visible. Simplemente estar en el lugar al amanecer y ver el comienzo de un nuevo el día me inspira una tremenda vitalidad", declaró el fotógrafo desde su casa cuando se supo ganador de la competición. Ershov se ha impuesto a los más de 1000 fotógrafos con los que este ha año contado la competición. En total, más de 34.000 fotografías fueron presentadas al concurso de las cuales, apenas una veintena han sido premiadas. El concurso también realiza una selección anual con las 101 imágenes de la competición las cuales aparecen el libro editado anualmente por la organización. En la siguiente galería fotográfica te mostramos las instantáneas merecedoras de un lugar en el podio. 1 / 101 1 / 101 International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 - Ganador absoluto Foto: Oleg Ershov /International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 2 / 101 International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 - Ganador absoluto Foto: Oleg Ershov /International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 3 / 101 International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 - Ganador absoluto Foto: Oleg Ershov /International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 4 / 101 International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 - Ganador absoluto Foto: Oleg Ershov /International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 5 / 101 International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 - Segundo puesto Foto: Yang Guang / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 6 / 101 International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 - Segundo puesto Foto: Yang Guang / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 7 / 101 International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 - Segundo puesto Foto: Yang Guang / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 8 / 101 International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 - Segundo puesto Foto: Yang Guang / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 9 / 101 International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 - Tercer puesto Foto: Blake Randall /International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 10 / 101 International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 - Tercer puesto Foto: Blake Randall /International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 11 / 101 International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 - Tercer puesto Foto: Blake Randall /International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 12 / 101 Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 - Tercer puesto Foto: Blake Randall / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 13 / 101 International Landscape Photograph of the Year 2019 Foto: Magali Chesnel / Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 14 / 101 International Landscape Photograph of the Year 2019 - Segundo puesto Foto: Sander Grefte/ Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 15 / 101 International Landscape Photograph of the Year 2019 - Tercer puesto Foto: Peter Adam Hoszang / Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 16 / 101 Premio especial: Snow and Ice Foto: Veselin Atanasov/ International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 17 / 101 Premio especial: Wildlife in Landscape Foto: Ricardo Da Cunha / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 18 / 101 Premio especial: Abstract Aerial Award Foto: Ignacio Palacios / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 19 / 101 Premio especial: The Lone Tree Award Foto: Anke Butawitsch / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 20 / 101 Premio especial: The heavenly Cloud Award Foto: Brandon Yoshizawa / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 21 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Daniel Laan / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 22 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: BenjaminMaze / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 23 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Brad Smith / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 24 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Benjamin Maze / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 25 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Carlos Cuervo / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 26 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Aytek Cetin / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 27 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Craig McGowan / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 28 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Craig Bill / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 29 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Craig McGowan / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 30 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Armand Sarlangue / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 31 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Armand Sarlangue / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 32 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Brandon Yoshizawa / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 33 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Gergo Rugli / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 34 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Gergo Rugli / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 35 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Daniel Laan / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 36 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: David Swindler / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 37 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Greg Boratyn / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 38 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Daniel Laan / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 39 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Dylan Fox / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 40 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Fransvan Hoogstraten / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 41 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Daniel Mirlea / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 42 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Greg Boratyn / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 43 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: David Swindler / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 44 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Fransvan Hoogstraten / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 45 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Helder Silva / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 46 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Greg Boratyn / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 47 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: James Rushforth / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 48 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Kevin Krautgartner / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 49 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Kelvin Yuen / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 50 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Jim Hildreth / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 51 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Ignacio Palacios / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 52 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Ignacio Palacios / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 53 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Greg Stokesbury / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 54 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Ignacio Palacios / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 55 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Kai Hornung / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 56 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: JakaI Vancic / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 57 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Helder Silva / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 58 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Grzegorz Piechowicz / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 59 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Kevin Krautgartner / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 60 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Matt Jackisch/ International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 61 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Michael Hindman/ International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 62 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Leonardo Papera/ International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 63 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Miller Yao / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 64 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Kuo Zei Yang/ International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 65 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Marco Grassi/ International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 66 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Matt Jackisch/ International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 67 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Lazar Ovidiu/ International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 68 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Mieke Boynton / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 69 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Mat Beetson/ International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 70 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Mat Beetson/ International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 71 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Matt Palmer/ International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 72 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Patrick Hertzog / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 73 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Peng-Gang Fang / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 74 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Rodrigo Viveros / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 75 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Peter Svoboda / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 76 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Sarah Wouters / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 77 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Rafal R. Nebelski / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 78 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Patrick Hertzog / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 79 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Ricardo Da Cunha / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 80 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Rowena English / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 81 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Sergey Semenov / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 82 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Nico Rinaldi / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 83 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Paul Hoelen / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 84 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Stas Bartnikas/ International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 85 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Tom Hegen/ International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 86 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Tomasz Szpila/ International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 87 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Stanislao Basileo / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 88 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Thorsten Scheuermann/ International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 89 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Tom Putt/ International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 90 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Tom Putt/ International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 91 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: ThorstenScheuermann/ International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 92 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: ThorstenScheuermann/ International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 93 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Tom Putt/ International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 94 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Wong Choon Keat / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 95 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Tony Wang / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 96 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Tony Wang / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 97 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Vitaly Glad / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 98 / 101 14845-429-ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Weihao Pan / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 99 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Yi Sun / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 100 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Daniel Mirlea / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 101 / 101 ILPOTY - Top 101 Foto: Wayne Suggs / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 101 paisajes que te dejarán sin aliento ETIQUETAS Paisajes Fotos espectaculares Fotografías Fotógrafos Compártelo LEER EL ARTÍCULO VER LAS FOTOGRAFÍAS