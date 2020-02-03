Ordenar por

101 paisajes que te dejarán sin aliento

Conoce a los ganadores y finalistas del International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019.

Héctor Rodríguez

ETIQUETAS

Paisajes

Fotos espectaculares

Fotografías

Fotógrafos
LEER EL ARTÍCULO

¿Qué diferencia a un buen y un mal fotógrafo de paisajes? Pues toda una combinación de dotes para la observación, sensibilidad por la belleza natural, además de, por supuesto, una impecable técnica fotográfica. Habilidad, imaginación y una inspiradora serie de brillantes fotografías de paisajes ha permitido Oleg Ershov alzarse como fotógrafo del año de la última edición del International Landscape Photographer of the Year. "Mi pasión por la fotografía de paisajes se basa en el amor a la naturaleza, especialmente en lugares donde la intervención humana aún no es visible. Simplemente estar en el lugar al amanecer y ver el comienzo de un nuevo el día me inspira una tremenda vitalidad", declaró el fotógrafo desde su casa cuando se supo ganador de la competición. Ershov se ha impuesto a los más de 1000 fotógrafos con los que este ha año contado la competición. En total, más de 34.000 fotografías fueron presentadas al concurso de las cuales, apenas una veintena han sido premiadas. El concurso también realiza una selección anual con las 101 imágenes de la competición las cuales aparecen el libro editado anualmente por la organización. En la siguiente galería fotográfica te mostramos las instantáneas merecedoras de un lugar en el podio. 

1 / 101
International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 - Ganador absoluto

1 / 101

International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 - Ganador absoluto

Foto: Oleg Ershov /International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 - Ganador absoluto

2 / 101

International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 - Ganador absoluto

Foto: Oleg Ershov /International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 - Ganador absoluto

3 / 101

International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 - Ganador absoluto

Foto: Oleg Ershov /International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 - Ganador absoluto

4 / 101

International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 - Ganador absoluto

Foto: Oleg Ershov /International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 - Segundo puesto

5 / 101

International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 - Segundo puesto

Foto: Yang Guang / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 - Segundo puesto

6 / 101

International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 - Segundo puesto

Foto: Yang Guang / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 - Segundo puesto

7 / 101

International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 - Segundo puesto

Foto: Yang Guang / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 - Segundo puesto

8 / 101

International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 - Segundo puesto

Foto: Yang Guang / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 - Tercer puesto

9 / 101

International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 - Tercer puesto

Foto: Blake Randall /International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 - Tercer puesto

10 / 101

International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 - Tercer puesto

Foto: Blake Randall /International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 - Tercer puesto

11 / 101

International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 - Tercer puesto

Foto: Blake Randall /International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 - Tercer puesto

12 / 101

Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 - Tercer puesto

Foto: Blake Randall / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

International Landscape Photograph of the Year 2019

13 / 101

International Landscape Photograph of the Year 2019

Foto: Magali Chesnel / Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

International Landscape Photograph of the Year 2019 - Segundo puesto

14 / 101

International Landscape Photograph of the Year 2019 - Segundo puesto

Foto: Sander Grefte/ Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

International Landscape Photograph of the Year 2019 - Tercer puesto

15 / 101

International Landscape Photograph of the Year 2019 - Tercer puesto

Foto: Peter Adam Hoszang / Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

Premio especial: Snow and Ice

16 / 101

Premio especial: Snow and Ice

Foto: Veselin Atanasov/ International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

Premio especial: WildLife in Landscape

17 / 101

Premio especial: Wildlife in Landscape

Foto: Ricardo Da Cunha / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

Premio especial: Abstract Aerial Award

18 / 101

Premio especial: Abstract Aerial Award

Foto: Ignacio Palacios / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

Premio especial: The Lone Tree Award . Premio especial: The Lone Tree Award

19 / 101

Premio especial: The Lone Tree Award

Foto: Anke Butawitsch / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

Premio especial: The heavenly Cloud Award. Premio especial: The heavenly Cloud Award

20 / 101

Premio especial: The heavenly Cloud Award

Foto: Brandon Yoshizawa / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

21 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Daniel Laan / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

22 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: BenjaminMaze / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

23 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Brad Smith / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

24 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Benjamin Maze / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

25 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Carlos Cuervo / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

26 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Aytek Cetin / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

27 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Craig McGowan / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

28 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Craig Bill / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

29 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Craig McGowan / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

30 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Armand Sarlangue / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

31 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Armand Sarlangue / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

32 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Brandon Yoshizawa / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

33 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Gergo Rugli / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

34 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Gergo Rugli / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

35 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Daniel Laan / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

36 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: David Swindler / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

37 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Greg Boratyn / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

38 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Daniel Laan / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

39 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Dylan Fox / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

40 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Fransvan Hoogstraten / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

41 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Daniel Mirlea / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

42 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Greg Boratyn / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

DavidSwindler16059-432-min. ILPOTY - Top 101

43 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: David Swindler / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

FrancesSuter17305-427-min. ILPOTY - Top 101

44 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Fransvan Hoogstraten / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

45 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Helder Silva / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

46 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Greg Boratyn / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

47 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: James Rushforth / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

48 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Kevin Krautgartner / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

49 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Kelvin Yuen / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

50 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Jim Hildreth / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

51 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Ignacio Palacios / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

52 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Ignacio Palacios / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

53 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Greg Stokesbury / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

54 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Ignacio Palacios / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

55 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Kai Hornung / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

56 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: JakaI Vancic / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

57 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Helder Silva / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

58 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Grzegorz Piechowicz / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

59 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Kevin Krautgartner / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

60 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Matt Jackisch/ International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

61 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Michael Hindman/ International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

62 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Leonardo Papera/ International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

63 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Miller Yao / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

64 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Kuo Zei Yang/ International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

65 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Marco Grassi/ International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

66 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Matt Jackisch/ International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

67 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Lazar Ovidiu/ International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

68 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Mieke Boynton / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

69 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Mat Beetson/ International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

70 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Mat Beetson/ International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

71 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Matt Palmer/ International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

72 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Patrick Hertzog / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

73 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Peng-Gang Fang / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

74 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Rodrigo Viveros / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

75 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Peter Svoboda / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

76 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Sarah Wouters / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

77 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Rafal R. Nebelski / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

78 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Patrick Hertzog / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

79 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Ricardo Da Cunha / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

80 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Rowena English / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

81 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Sergey Semenov / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

82 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Nico Rinaldi / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

83 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Paul Hoelen / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

84 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Stas Bartnikas/ International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

85 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Tom Hegen/ International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

86 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Tomasz Szpila/ International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

87 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Stanislao Basileo / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

88 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Thorsten Scheuermann/ International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

89 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Tom Putt/ International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

90 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Tom Putt/ International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

91 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: ThorstenScheuermann/ International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

92 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: ThorstenScheuermann/ International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

93 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Tom Putt/ International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

94 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Wong Choon Keat / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

95 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Tony Wang / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

96 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Tony Wang / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

97 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Vitaly Glad / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

14845-429-ILPOTY - Top 101

98 / 101

14845-429-ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Weihao Pan / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

99 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Yi Sun / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

100 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Daniel Mirlea / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

ILPOTY - Top 101

101 / 101

ILPOTY - Top 101

Foto: Wayne Suggs / International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019

Landscape Photographer of the Year 2019 - Segundo puesto

101 paisajes que te dejarán sin aliento

ETIQUETAS

Paisajes

Fotos espectaculares

Fotografías

Fotógrafos

Compártelo

¿Deseas dejar de recibir las noticias más destacadas de National Geographic España?