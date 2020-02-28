Las mejores fotos de #TuFotoNatGeo del 22 al 28 de febrero

Tufotonatgeo última semana febrero 2020

Late in the afternoon, our guides spotted a coyote (canis latrans) eating the leftovers of a bison carcass at Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, 🇺🇸 At some point, he decided to walk towards us offering amazing shot opportunities without being afraid of a bunch of crazy photographers! #yellowstonenationalpark #yellowstone #yellowstonenps #yellowstoneforever #nationalparks #nationalparkservice #nationalparkgeek #nationalparksusa #visitusaparks #natgeoyourshot #natgeowild #tufotonatgeo #natgeoesp #noplanetb #globalcapture #animalelite #animallovers #animalovers #animalsofinstagram #wildlifephotography #wildlife_perfection #wildlife_shots #marvelouz_animals #animal_bestshots #awesome_earthpix #earth_shotz #ourplanetdaily #dowhatyoulove #wyomingwildlife #animalkingdom

Ciervo común (Cervus elaphus) . Éste bonito macho nos salió imponente de la espesura del sotobosque, en un encinar puramente mediterraneo, con esa mirada penetrante, con la mirada casi desafiante, demostrando ser el rey de su territorio, ya que en Andalucía no hay depredadores naturales, excepto casos contados de ataques de Águilas reales y el hombre 🤦‍♂️ Es el mayor de los herbívoros silvestres de la Península Ibérica, con un peso que puede llegar a los 200 kilos, una longitud de hasta dos metros y una altura a la cruz de entre uno y un metro y medio. El periodo de celo es en septiembre y primeros de octubre, durante este periodo, los machos pelean entrechocando sus cuernas y emiten grandes berridos en lo que se llama la berrea. . . . . . . . . #fotosemana_natu#nature#naturelovers#nature_perfection#naturaleza#naturephoto#shots_of_animals #wildlife#ciervo#deer#animales#tufotonatgeo

"Reflejo perfecto" así se podría titular esta fotografía. Una mañana con una niebla que vestía las montañas de una manera sutil nos dejó este bonito paisaje. Un gran acierto el desvío que propuso @manuel_espana_photography ------------------------------------------------- Panoramica compuesta de 11 fotos verticales Sony A7 III Objetivo 28-70 ISO: 10o - F: 9 - S: 1/10 ------------------------------------------------- #comunidadlovefoto #landscapehunter #spain_in_bl #spain_greatshots #thisis_theworld #pic_of_spain #world_spain #ok_spain #sunsetorsunrisemagazine #theworldshotz #longexpo_spain #vanguardworldes #locos_x_las_fotos #fotocritica #total_spain #instantes_fotograficos #skycolors #landscapelover #tufotonatgeo #natgeoyourshot #nationalgeographic #agameoftones #extremadura #caceres #asi_es_natura #asi_es_extremadura #total_extremadura #total_landscape #sonya7iii

