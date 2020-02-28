Fotografía Las mejores fotos de #TuFotoNatGeo del 22 al 28 de febrero Redacción 29 de febrero de 2020, 10:09 LEER EL ARTÍCULO Ver esta publicación en Instagram COLD HEARTED 💙 • You may seem like a rock You may seem you are heartless You may seem made of ice But deep inside, I know your are A tender loving being! • • #natgeoyourshot #tufotonatgeo #YourShotPhotographer #discoverglobe #ipa_shotz #landscapephotography #landscape_lovers #landscape_captures #earthpix #earthfocus #longexposhots #longexposureshots #longexposures #amazing_longexpo #longexposureoftheday #longexpohunter #longexposure #longexpoelite #wheniniceland #everydayiceland #icelandic #iceland #islandia #exploreiceland #iceland🇮🇸#seascape #seascapes #fujifilm #fujifilmxpt #global_creatives Una publicación compartida de Liliana V. Sooty Mangabey (Cercocebus atys) Pedro Jarque Krebs

Caricias en la vida salvaje... Tanzania, Serengueti. edurne.b.a

Cheetah Cubs. Kenia. Iñigo Cosín

Late in the afternoon, our guides spotted a coyote (canis latrans) eating the leftovers of a bison carcass at Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, 🇺🇸 At some point, he decided to walk towards us offering amazing shot opportunities without being afraid of a bunch of crazy photographers! Carme Briera

Ciervo común (Cervus elaphus) . Éste bonito macho nos salió imponente de la espesura del sotobosque, en un encinar puramente mediterraneo, con esa mirada penetrante, con la mirada casi desafiante, demostrando ser el rey de su territorio, ya que en Andalucía no hay depredadores naturales, excepto casos contados de ataques de Águilas reales y el hombre 🤦♂️ Es el mayor de los herbívoros silvestres de la Península Ibérica, con un peso que puede llegar a los 200 kilos, una longitud de hasta dos metros y una altura a la cruz de entre uno y un metro y medio. El periodo de celo es en septiembre y primeros de octubre, durante este periodo, los machos pelean entrechocando sus cuernas y emiten grandes berridos en lo que se llama la berrea. Fernan Dumont. Herrerillo común, eurasian blue tit, mèsange bleue (Cyanistes caeruleus). Angel Enrique Díaz Martínez

Laguna Rosa, Salinas de Torrevieja. Rafael Bernad

El desierto es interminable, infinito a los ojos, inabarcable para las piernas. Marruecos, Merzouga, Sahara. Rubén Mariscal Photography

Puerto Natales, Chile. Pablo Checa

Myanmar, Birmania, Yangon, Train. Pablo Borrego

Bisonte americano (Bison bison). American bison. Yellowstone National Park, USA. En el viaje con Antonio Liebana. Clara Ochoa

Standing up in the boat and using a leg to row, allows the fishermen to move around and gives them a better vantage point from which to spot the telltale bubbles that indicate fish below the surface. Myanmar, Birmania, Inle Lake. Pablo Borrego

Un día cualquiera. India. Rebeca Mayorga

D O Ñ A N A // "Noctámbula" Seguimos disfrutando de las marismas de Doñana. Francisco Romero Caceres

Beut dou yanou waye khamena lou bope atane. diaz

"Reflejo perfecto" así se podría titular esta fotografía. Una mañana con una niebla que vestía las montañas de una manera sutil nos dejó este bonito paisaje. Un gran acierto el desvío que propuso Manuel España. Panoramica compuesta de 11 fotos verticales Sony A7 III Objetivo 28-70 ISO: 100 - F: 9 - S: 1/10. Extremadura, Cáceres. Jesus Casero

Pico mediano, Middle spotted woodpecker, (Leiopicus medius medius). Angel Enrique Díaz Martínez

Cogujada común (Galerida cristata). Crested lark. Madrid. Clara Ochoa

Girona es preciosa en cualquier época del año. Javier Flores

Some turbulence at the office a few days ago shooting with Pablo Prieto. Javi García