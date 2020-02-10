Ordenar por

¡Bienvenido al mundo!

Cada año este certamen de fotografía celebra la magia de la vida. Conoce a los ganadores de la décima edición del International Annual Birth Photography Competition

Redacción

La International Association of Professional Birth Photographers nació, nunca mejor dicho, para ayudar a los futuros padres que buscan un fotógrafo profesional a través de un directorio en línea. Cada año la entidad recoge y premia las mejores fotografías de nacimientos bajo el paraguas de su certamen, el International Annual Birth Photography Competition, que un año más celebra la belleza del nacimiento y premia la habilidad de los mejores fotógrafos de la disciplina en 5 categorías.

A Moment of Silent 70

A Moment of Silent

Fotografía ganadora absoluta de la competición

http://www.vi-photography.nl/

Foto: Annual Birth Photography Competition / Jessica Vink

Warrior

Warrior

Fotografía ganadora en la categoría: Birth Details

http://www.jessieandbree.com

Foto: Annual Birth Photography Competition / Bree Garcia

136-labour1Morning Light Creeps Inwm. Morning Light Creeps In

Morning Light Creeps In

Fotografía ganadora en la categoría: Labor

http://coastallifestylesphoto.com

Foto: Annual Birth Photography Competition / Shea Long

Vernix Constellation

Vernix Constellation

Fotografía ganadora en la categoría: Post Partum

http://kinshipbykristy.com/

Foto: Annual Birth Photography Competition / Kristy Visscher

Denial

Denial

Fotografía ganadora en la categoría: Fresh 48

 

http://nataliezepp.com/

Foto: Annual Birth Photography Competition / Natalie Zepp

Unmasking the many layers of Birth

Unmasking the many layers of Birth

Fotografía ganadora en la categoría: Delivery

https://www.alexandriamooneyphotography.com/

Foto: Annual Birth Photography Competition / Alex Mooney

Ring of Fire

Ring of Fire

Selección del jurado en la categoría: Fotografía Ganadora absoluta

http://www.yourstorydenver.com/

Foto: Annual Birth Photography Competition / Katie Torres

"I Am A Birthing Godess"

"I Am A Birthing Godess"

Selección del jurado en la categoría: Labor

http://www.thesophiaco.com/

Foto: Annual Birth Photography Competition / Sophia Costa

Baby Noah Empelicado

Baby Noah Empelicado

Selección del jurado en la categoría: Birth Details

https://www.janabrasilfotografia.com.br/home

Foto: Annual Birth Photography Competition / Jana Brasil

Her Cup Runneth Over...

Her Cup Runneth Over...

Selección del jurado en la categoría: Fresh 48

http://zenmamalove.com/

Foto: Annual Birth Photography Competition / Martha Lerner

