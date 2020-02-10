temas / Fotografías ¡Bienvenido al mundo! Cada año este certamen de fotografía celebra la magia de la vida. Conoce a los ganadores de la décima edición del International Annual Birth Photography Competition Redacción 10 de febrero de 2020, 10:07 ETIQUETAS Fotografías Fotógrafos Fotos espectaculares Reproducción LEER EL ARTÍCULO La International Association of Professional Birth Photographers nació, nunca mejor dicho, para ayudar a los futuros padres que buscan un fotógrafo profesional a través de un directorio en línea. Cada año la entidad recoge y premia las mejores fotografías de nacimientos bajo el paraguas de su certamen, el International Annual Birth Photography Competition, que un año más celebra la belleza del nacimiento y premia la habilidad de los mejores fotógrafos de la disciplina en 5 categorías. 1 / 10 1 / 10 A Moment of Silent Fotografía ganadora absoluta de la competición http://www.vi-photography.nl/ Foto: Annual Birth Photography Competition / Jessica Vink 2 / 10 Warrior Fotografía ganadora en la categoría: Birth Details http://www.jessieandbree.com Foto: Annual Birth Photography Competition / Bree Garcia 3 / 10 Morning Light Creeps In Fotografía ganadora en la categoría: Labor http://coastallifestylesphoto.com Foto: Annual Birth Photography Competition / Shea Long 4 / 10 Vernix Constellation Fotografía ganadora en la categoría: Post Partum http://kinshipbykristy.com/ Foto: Annual Birth Photography Competition / Kristy Visscher 5 / 10 Denial Fotografía ganadora en la categoría: Fresh 48 http://nataliezepp.com/ Foto: Annual Birth Photography Competition / Natalie Zepp 6 / 10 Unmasking the many layers of Birth Fotografía ganadora en la categoría: Delivery https://www.alexandriamooneyphotography.com/ Foto: Annual Birth Photography Competition / Alex Mooney 7 / 10 Ring of Fire Selección del jurado en la categoría: Fotografía Ganadora absoluta http://www.yourstorydenver.com/ Foto: Annual Birth Photography Competition / Katie Torres 8 / 10 "I Am A Birthing Godess" Selección del jurado en la categoría: Labor http://www.thesophiaco.com/ Foto: Annual Birth Photography Competition / Sophia Costa 9 / 10 Baby Noah Empelicado Selección del jurado en la categoría: Birth Details https://www.janabrasilfotografia.com.br/home Foto: Annual Birth Photography Competition / Jana Brasil 10 / 10 Her Cup Runneth Over... Selección del jurado en la categoría: Fresh 48 http://zenmamalove.com/ Foto: Annual Birth Photography Competition / Martha Lerner ¡Bienvenido al mundo! ETIQUETAS Fotografías Fotógrafos Fotos espectaculares Reproducción Compártelo LEER EL ARTÍCULO VER LAS FOTOGRAFÍAS