AIPP Silver Lining Awards. Aún queda belleza en este mundo

Funesto, aciago y amargo son quizá los adjetivos con los que recordaremos el 2020. Sin embargo, este año el certamen organizado por el Instituto Australiano de Fotógrafos Profesionales viene cargado con un mensaje de optimismo: ¡Aún queda belleza en este mundo!

Héctor Rodríguez

06 de agosto de 2020

"La idea era, literalmente, crear un" lado positivo "de la situación actual". Así describe Tony Hewitt, presidente del Comité de Premios del Instituto Australiano de Fotógrafos Profesionales -AIPP- el espíritu de la presente edición del certamen fotográfico que cada año celebra la entidad. "No solo queríamos ofrecer una vía de escape creativa en un momento en que muchos no tendrían mucho trabajo, sino también hacer que la experiencia fuera mucho más beneficiosa profesionalmente para todos los participantes; queríamos que todos se divirtieran un poco" añade. 

La idea funcionó de manera brillante: con una respuesta masiva que ha nutrido el concurso con más de 3000 fotografías repartidas en 12 categorías de entre las cuales se seleccionaron previamente 300 semi-finalistas. De todas, solo 12 han podido optar al gran premio en cada una de ellas. Sin embargo el certamen nos deja 120 magníficas imágenes finalistas que buscan que el que recordaremos como "el año de la pandemia", sea poco más llevadero. "¡Os las mostramos todas! 

 

1 / 113
Isolated: Fotografía ganadora

1 / 113

Isolated: Fotografía ganadora

Foto: Karen Waller / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Celebrations: Fotografía ganadora

2 / 113

Celebrations: Fotografía ganadora

Foto: Leon O´Neil / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Abstract: Fotografía ganadora

3 / 113

Abstract: Fotografía ganadora

Fotografía ganadora en la categoría:

 

Foto: Jackie Ranken / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Places: Fotografía ganadora

4 / 113

Places: Fotografía ganadora

Foto: Kris Anderson / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Life: Fotografía ganadora

5 / 113

Life: Fotografía ganadora

Foto: Karen Waller / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Newcomer : Fotografía ganadora

6 / 113

Newcomer : Fotografía ganadora

Foto: Ruth Woodrow / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Journeys: Fotografía ganadora

7 / 113

Journeys: Fotografía ganadora

Foto: Brian Hodges / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Portrait: Fotografía ganadora

8 / 113

Portrait: Fotografía ganadora

Foto: Forough Yavari / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Goods & Services: Fotografía ganadora

9 / 113

Goods & Services: Fotografía ganadora

Foto: Mark Brierley / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Wild: Fotografía ganadora

10 / 113

Wild: Fotografía ganadora

Foto: Scott Portelli / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Isolated: Fotografía ganadora

11 / 113

Isolated: Fotografía ganadora

Foto: Anna Luscombe / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Wild: Segundo Premio

12 / 113

Wild: Segundo Premio

Foto: Joshua Holko / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Isolated: Segundo Premio

13 / 113

Isolated: Segundo Premio

Foto: Ben Kopilow/ AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Goods & Services: Segundo Premio

14 / 113

Goods & Services: Segundo Premio

Foto: Steve Scalone/ AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Life: Segundo Premio

15 / 113

Life: Segundo Premio

Foto: Jayne McLean/ AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Newcomer: Segundo Premio

16 / 113

Newcomer: Segundo Premio

Foto: Brett Ferguson/ AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Places : Segundo Premio

17 / 113

Places : Segundo Premio

Foto: Fedrico Rekowski/ AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Abstract: Segundo Premio

18 / 113

Abstract: Segundo Premio

Foto: Steve Lovegrove/ AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Portrait: Segundo Premio

19 / 113

Portrait: Segundo Premio

Foto: Karen Waller / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Journeys: Segundo Premio

20 / 113

Journeys: Segundo Premio

Foto: Diana Fernie/ AIPP Silver Lining 2020

STD Portrait: Segundo Premio

21 / 113

STD Portrait: Segundo Premio

Foto: Kristie Owens/ AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Celebrations: Segundo Premio

22 / 113

Celebrations: Segundo Premio

Foto: Ari Rex/ AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Isolated : Tercer Premio

23 / 113

Isolated : Tercer Premio

Foto: Julie Mullock / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Goods & Services: Tercer Premio

24 / 113

Goods & Services: Tercer Premio

Foto: Michael Kennedy / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Life : Tercer Premio

25 / 113

Life : Tercer Premio

Foto: Kate Randal / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Journeys: Tercer Premio

26 / 113

Journeys: Tercer Premio

Foto: Alex Huang / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Newcomer: Tercer Premio

27 / 113

Newcomer: Tercer Premio

Foto: Victoria McNeill / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Places: Tercer Premio

28 / 113

Places: Tercer Premio

Foto: Fedrico Redkowski / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Celebrations: Tercer Premio

29 / 113

Celebrations: Tercer Premio

/ AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Foto: Jacqui Dean / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

STD Journeys: Tercer Premio

30 / 113

STD Journeys: Tercer Premio

Foto: Eunie Kim / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Portrait: Tercer Premio

31 / 113

Portrait: Tercer Premio

Foto: Charmaine Heyer / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Wild: Tercer Premio

32 / 113

Wild: Tercer Premio

Foto: Joshua Holko / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Abstract: Tercer Premio

33 / 113

Abstract: Tercer Premio

Foto: David Dahlenburg / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Goods & Services: Cuarto Premio

34 / 113

Goods & Services: Cuarto Premio

Foto: Geoff Comfort / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Life: Cuarto Premio

35 / 113

Life: Cuarto Premio

Foto: Lynn Gail / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Isolated: Cuarto Premio

36 / 113

Isolated: Cuarto Premio

Foto: Kris Anderson / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Newcomer: Cuarto Premio

37 / 113

Newcomer: Cuarto Premio

Foto: Gaelle Le Berre / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Journeys: Cuarto Premio

38 / 113

Journeys: Cuarto Premio

Foto: Karen Waller / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Places: Cuarto Premio

39 / 113

Places: Cuarto Premio

Foto: Adam Williams / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Portrait: Cuarto Premio

40 / 113

Portrait: Cuarto Premio

Foto: Amanda Nielson / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

STD Portrait: Cuarto Premio

41 / 113

STD Portrait: Cuarto Premio

Foto: Asif Hussein / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Wild: Cuarto Premio

42 / 113

Wild: Cuarto Premio

Foto: Diana Fernie / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Abstract: Cuarto Premio

43 / 113

Abstract: Cuarto Premio

Foto: Paul Hoelen / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Celebrations: Cuarto Premio

44 / 113

Celebrations: Cuarto Premio

Foto: Peter Eastway / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Abstract: Quinto premio

45 / 113

Abstract: Quinto premio

Foto: Renee Doyle / AIPP Silver Lining Awards 2020

Goods & Services: Quinto premio

46 / 113

Goods & Services: Quinto premio

Foto: George Apostolidis / AIPP Silver Lining Awards 2020

Journeys: Quinto premio

47 / 113

Journeys: Quinto premio

Foto: Kelly Champion / AIPP Silver Lining Awards 2020

Celebrations: Quinto premio

48 / 113

Celebrations: Quinto premio

Foto: Brian Hodges / AIPP Silver Lining Awards 2020

Isolated: Quinto premio

49 / 113

Isolated: Quinto premio

Foto: Julie Mullock / AIPP Silver Lining Awards 2020

Portrait: Quinto premio

50 / 113

Portrait: Quinto premio

Foto: Vicki Bell / AIPP Silver Lining Awards 2020

Newcomer: Quinto premio

51 / 113

Newcomer: Quinto premio

Foto: Robin Moon / AIPP Silver Lining Awards 2020

STD Isolated: Quinto premio

52 / 113

STD Isolated: Quinto premio

Foto: Joshua Lee / AIPP Silver Lining Awards 2020

Places: Quinto premio

53 / 113

Places: Quinto premio

Foto: Steve Scalone / AIPP Silver Lining Awards 2020

Life: Quinto premio

54 / 113

Life: Quinto premio

Foto: Lynn Gail / AIPP Silver Lining Awards 2020

Wild: Quinto premio

55 / 113

Wild: Quinto premio

Foto: Vikki Siliato / AIPP Silver Lining Awards 2020

Wild: Mención de Honor

56 / 113

Wild: Mención de Honor

Foto: Robert Smith / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Wild: Mención de Honor

57 / 113

Wild: Mención de Honor

Foto: Joshua Holko / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Wild: Mención de Honor

58 / 113

Wild: Mención de Honor

Foto: Joshua Holko / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Wild: Mención de Honor

59 / 113

Wild: Mención de Honor

Foto: Diana Fernie / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Wild: Mención de Honor

60 / 113

Wild: Mención de Honor

Foto: Scott Portelli / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Wild: Mención de Honor

61 / 113

Wild: Mención de Honor

Foto: Scott Portelli / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Life: Mención de Honor

62 / 113

Life: Mención de Honor

Foto: Andy Cheung / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Life: Mención de Honor

63 / 113

Life: Mención de Honor

Foto: Courtney Lees / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Life: Mención de Honor

64 / 113

Life: Mención de Honor

Foto: Karen Waller / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Life: Mención de Honor

65 / 113

Life: Mención de Honor

Foto: Andy Cheung / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Life: Mención de Honor

66 / 113

Life: Mención de Honor

Foto: Bruce Moyle / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Places: Mención de Honor

67 / 113

Places: Mención de Honor

Foto: Brett Rylance / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Places: Mención de Honor

68 / 113

Places: Mención de Honor

Foto: Karen Alsop / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Places: Mención de Honor

69 / 113

Places: Mención de Honor

Foto: Les Sharp / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Places: Mención de Honor

70 / 113

Places: Mención de Honor

/ AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Foto: Karen Waller / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Places: Mención de Honor

71 / 113

Places: Mención de Honor

Foto: Robyn Finlayson / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Portrait: Mención de Honor

72 / 113

Portrait: Mención de Honor

Foto: Kate Logan / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Portrait: Mención de Honor

73 / 113

Portrait: Mención de Honor

Foto: Robin Yon / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Portrait: Mención de Honor

74 / 113

Portrait: Mención de Honor

Foto: Peter Rossi / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Portrait: Mención de Honor

75 / 113

Portrait: Mención de Honor

/ AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Foto: Forough Yavari / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Portrait: Mención de Honor

76 / 113

Portrait: Mención de Honor

Foto: Peter Rossi / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Journeys: Mención de Honor

77 / 113

Journeys: Mención de Honor

Foto: Alli Harper / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Journeys: Mención de Honor

78 / 113

Journeys: Mención de Honor

Foto: Selena Rollason / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Journeys: Mención de Honor

79 / 113

Journeys: Mención de Honor

Foto: Andrew McConachy / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Journeys: Mención de Honor

80 / 113

Journeys: Mención de Honor

Foto: Julie Ewing / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Journeys: Mención de Honor

81 / 113

Journeys: Mención de Honor

Foto: David Paterson / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Celebrations: Mención de Honor

82 / 113

Celebrations: Mención de Honor

Foto: Simone Addison / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Celebrations: Mención de Honor

83 / 113

Celebrations: Mención de Honor

Foto: Sarah Moore / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Portrait: Mención de Honor

84 / 113

Portrait: Mención de Honor

/ AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Foto: Gavin Scott / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Celebrations: Mención de Honor

85 / 113

Celebrations: Mención de Honor

Foto:Tebani Slade / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Celebrations: Mención de Honor

86 / 113

Celebrations: Mención de Honor

Foto: Mark Jennaway / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Celebrations: Mención de Honor

87 / 113

Celebrations: Mención de Honor

Foto: Mauro Cantelmi / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Celebrations: Mención de Honor

88 / 113

Celebrations: Mención de Honor

Foto: Simone Addison / AIPP Silver Linning 2020

Newcomer: Mención de Honor

89 / 113

Newcomer: Mención de Honor

Foto: Liz Barker / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Newcomer: Mención de Honor

90 / 113

Newcomer: Mención de Honor

Foto: Wanda Lach / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Newcomer: Mención de Honor

91 / 113

Newcomer: Mención de Honor

Foto: Paul Dodd / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Newcomer: Mención de Honor

92 / 113

Newcomer: Mención de Honor

Foto: Suzanne Nelson / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Newcomer: Mención de Honor

93 / 113

Newcomer: Mención de Honor

Foto: Rachel Dulson / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Isolated: Mención de Honor

94 / 113

Isolated: Mención de Honor

Foto: Kristian Piccoli / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Isolated: Mención de Honor

95 / 113

Isolated: Mención de Honor

Foto: Simone Schroeder / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Isolated: Mención de Honor

96 / 113

Isolated: Mención de Honor

Foto: Brian Osborne / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Isolated: Mención de Honor

97 / 113

Isolated: Mención de Honor

Foto: Robert Smith / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Isolated: Mención de Honor

98 / 113

Isolated: Mención de Honor

Foto: Jasmin Kooper / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Isolated: Mención de Honor

99 / 113

Isolated: Mención de Honor

Foto: Ari Rex / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Isolated: Mención de Honor

100 / 113

Isolated: Mención de Honor

Foto: Jacinta Dal Ben / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Goods & Services: Mención de Honor

101 / 113

Goods & Services: Mención de Honor

Foto: Matthew Vasilescu / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Goods & Services: Mención de Honor

102 / 113

Goods & Services: Mención de Honor

Foto: Tim Griffith / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Goods & Services: Mención de Honor

103 / 113

Goods & Services: Mención de Honor

Foto: Tim Griffith / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Goods & Services: Mención de Honor

104 / 113

Goods & Services: Mención de Honor

Foto: Andrew Campbell / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Goods & Services: Mención de Honor

105 / 113

Goods & Services: Mención de Honor

Foto: Jeremy Byrnes / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Goods & Services: Mención de Honor

106 / 113

Goods & Services: Mención de Honor

Foto: Cameron Meacham / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Abstract: Mención de Honor

107 / 113

Abstract: Mención de Honor

Foto: Renee Delicata / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Abstract: Mención de Honor

108 / 113

Abstract: Mención de Honor

Foto: Julie Ewing / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Places: Mención de Honor

109 / 113

Places: Mención de Honor

Foto: Eunie / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Isolated: Mención de Honor

110 / 113

Isolated: Mención de Honor

Foto: Linda Beks / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Abstract: Mención de Honor

111 / 113

Abstract: Mención de Honor

Foto: Peter Harrison / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Abstract: Mención de Honor

112 / 113

Abstract: Mención de Honor

Foto: Barbara Brown / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Abstract: Mención de Honor

113 / 113

Abstract: Mención de Honor

Foto: Barbara Brown / AIPP Silver Lining 2020

Life: Mención de Honor

