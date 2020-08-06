temas / Fotos espectaculares AIPP Silver Lining Awards. Aún queda belleza en este mundo Funesto, aciago y amargo son quizá los adjetivos con los que recordaremos el 2020. Sin embargo, este año el certamen organizado por el Instituto Australiano de Fotógrafos Profesionales viene cargado con un mensaje de optimismo: ¡Aún queda belleza en este mundo! ETIQUETAS Fotos de animales Fotos espectaculares Fotografías Fotógrafos Paisajes LEER EL ARTÍCULO Héctor Rodríguez 06 de agosto de 2020, 09:12 Actualizado a 06 de agosto de 2020, 09:12 "La idea era, literalmente, crear un" lado positivo "de la situación actual". Así describe Tony Hewitt, presidente del Comité de Premios del Instituto Australiano de Fotógrafos Profesionales -AIPP- el espíritu de la presente edición del certamen fotográfico que cada año celebra la entidad. "No solo queríamos ofrecer una vía de escape creativa en un momento en que muchos no tendrían mucho trabajo, sino también hacer que la experiencia fuera mucho más beneficiosa profesionalmente para todos los participantes; queríamos que todos se divirtieran un poco" añade. La idea funcionó de manera brillante: con una respuesta masiva que ha nutrido el concurso con más de 3000 fotografías repartidas en 12 categorías de entre las cuales se seleccionaron previamente 300 semi-finalistas. De todas, solo 12 han podido optar al gran premio en cada una de ellas. Sin embargo el certamen nos deja 120 magníficas imágenes finalistas que buscan que el que recordaremos como "el año de la pandemia", sea poco más llevadero. "¡Os las mostramos todas! 1 / 113 1 / 113 Isolated: Fotografía ganadora Foto: Karen Waller / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 2 / 113 Celebrations: Fotografía ganadora Foto: Leon O´Neil / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 3 / 113 Abstract: Fotografía ganadora Fotografía ganadora en la categoría: Foto: Jackie Ranken / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 4 / 113 Places: Fotografía ganadora Foto: Kris Anderson / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 5 / 113 Life: Fotografía ganadora Foto: Karen Waller / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 6 / 113 Newcomer : Fotografía ganadora Foto: Ruth Woodrow / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 7 / 113 Journeys: Fotografía ganadora Foto: Brian Hodges / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 8 / 113 Portrait: Fotografía ganadora Foto: Forough Yavari / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 9 / 113 Goods & Services: Fotografía ganadora Foto: Mark Brierley / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 10 / 113 Wild: Fotografía ganadora Foto: Scott Portelli / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 11 / 113 Isolated: Fotografía ganadora Foto: Anna Luscombe / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 12 / 113 Wild: Segundo Premio Foto: Joshua Holko / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 13 / 113 Isolated: Segundo Premio Foto: Ben Kopilow/ AIPP Silver Lining 2020 14 / 113 Goods & Services: Segundo Premio Foto: Steve Scalone/ AIPP Silver Lining 2020 15 / 113 Life: Segundo Premio Foto: Jayne McLean/ AIPP Silver Lining 2020 16 / 113 Newcomer: Segundo Premio Foto: Brett Ferguson/ AIPP Silver Lining 2020 17 / 113 Places : Segundo Premio Foto: Fedrico Rekowski/ AIPP Silver Lining 2020 18 / 113 Abstract: Segundo Premio Foto: Steve Lovegrove/ AIPP Silver Lining 2020 19 / 113 Portrait: Segundo Premio Foto: Karen Waller / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 20 / 113 Journeys: Segundo Premio Foto: Diana Fernie/ AIPP Silver Lining 2020 21 / 113 STD Portrait: Segundo Premio Foto: Kristie Owens/ AIPP Silver Lining 2020 22 / 113 Celebrations: Segundo Premio Foto: Ari Rex/ AIPP Silver Lining 2020 23 / 113 Isolated : Tercer Premio Foto: Julie Mullock / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 24 / 113 Goods & Services: Tercer Premio Foto: Michael Kennedy / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 25 / 113 Life : Tercer Premio Foto: Kate Randal / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 26 / 113 Journeys: Tercer Premio Foto: Alex Huang / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 27 / 113 Newcomer: Tercer Premio Foto: Victoria McNeill / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 28 / 113 Places: Tercer Premio Foto: Fedrico Redkowski / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 29 / 113 Celebrations: Tercer Premio / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 Foto: Jacqui Dean / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 30 / 113 STD Journeys: Tercer Premio Foto: Eunie Kim / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 31 / 113 Portrait: Tercer Premio Foto: Charmaine Heyer / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 32 / 113 Wild: Tercer Premio Foto: Joshua Holko / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 33 / 113 Abstract: Tercer Premio Foto: David Dahlenburg / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 34 / 113 Goods & Services: Cuarto Premio Foto: Geoff Comfort / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 35 / 113 Life: Cuarto Premio Foto: Lynn Gail / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 36 / 113 Isolated: Cuarto Premio Foto: Kris Anderson / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 37 / 113 Newcomer: Cuarto Premio Foto: Gaelle Le Berre / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 38 / 113 Journeys: Cuarto Premio Foto: Karen Waller / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 39 / 113 Places: Cuarto Premio Foto: Adam Williams / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 40 / 113 Portrait: Cuarto Premio Foto: Amanda Nielson / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 41 / 113 STD Portrait: Cuarto Premio Foto: Asif Hussein / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 42 / 113 Wild: Cuarto Premio Foto: Diana Fernie / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 43 / 113 Abstract: Cuarto Premio Foto: Paul Hoelen / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 44 / 113 Celebrations: Cuarto Premio Foto: Peter Eastway / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 45 / 113 Abstract: Quinto premio Foto: Renee Doyle / AIPP Silver Lining Awards 2020 46 / 113 Goods & Services: Quinto premio Foto: George Apostolidis / AIPP Silver Lining Awards 2020 47 / 113 Journeys: Quinto premio Foto: Kelly Champion / AIPP Silver Lining Awards 2020 48 / 113 Celebrations: Quinto premio Foto: Brian Hodges / AIPP Silver Lining Awards 2020 49 / 113 Isolated: Quinto premio Foto: Julie Mullock / AIPP Silver Lining Awards 2020 50 / 113 Portrait: Quinto premio Foto: Vicki Bell / AIPP Silver Lining Awards 2020 51 / 113 Newcomer: Quinto premio Foto: Robin Moon / AIPP Silver Lining Awards 2020 52 / 113 STD Isolated: Quinto premio Foto: Joshua Lee / AIPP Silver Lining Awards 2020 53 / 113 Places: Quinto premio Foto: Steve Scalone / AIPP Silver Lining Awards 2020 54 / 113 Life: Quinto premio Foto: Lynn Gail / AIPP Silver Lining Awards 2020 55 / 113 Wild: Quinto premio Foto: Vikki Siliato / AIPP Silver Lining Awards 2020 56 / 113 Wild: Mención de Honor Foto: Robert Smith / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 57 / 113 Wild: Mención de Honor Foto: Joshua Holko / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 58 / 113 Wild: Mención de Honor Foto: Joshua Holko / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 59 / 113 Wild: Mención de Honor Foto: Diana Fernie / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 60 / 113 Wild: Mención de Honor Foto: Scott Portelli / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 61 / 113 Wild: Mención de Honor Foto: Scott Portelli / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 62 / 113 Life: Mención de Honor Foto: Andy Cheung / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 63 / 113 Life: Mención de Honor Foto: Courtney Lees / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 64 / 113 Life: Mención de Honor Foto: Karen Waller / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 65 / 113 Life: Mención de Honor Foto: Andy Cheung / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 66 / 113 Life: Mención de Honor Foto: Bruce Moyle / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 67 / 113 Places: Mención de Honor Foto: Brett Rylance / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 68 / 113 Places: Mención de Honor Foto: Karen Alsop / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 69 / 113 Places: Mención de Honor Foto: Les Sharp / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 70 / 113 Places: Mención de Honor / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 Foto: Karen Waller / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 71 / 113 Places: Mención de Honor Foto: Robyn Finlayson / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 72 / 113 Portrait: Mención de Honor Foto: Kate Logan / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 73 / 113 Portrait: Mención de Honor Foto: Robin Yon / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 74 / 113 Portrait: Mención de Honor Foto: Peter Rossi / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 75 / 113 Portrait: Mención de Honor / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 Foto: Forough Yavari / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 76 / 113 Portrait: Mención de Honor Foto: Peter Rossi / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 77 / 113 Journeys: Mención de Honor Foto: Alli Harper / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 78 / 113 Journeys: Mención de Honor Foto: Selena Rollason / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 79 / 113 Journeys: Mención de Honor Foto: Andrew McConachy / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 80 / 113 Journeys: Mención de Honor Foto: Julie Ewing / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 81 / 113 Journeys: Mención de Honor Foto: David Paterson / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 82 / 113 Celebrations: Mención de Honor Foto: Simone Addison / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 83 / 113 Celebrations: Mención de Honor Foto: Sarah Moore / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 84 / 113 Portrait: Mención de Honor / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 Foto: Gavin Scott / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 85 / 113 Celebrations: Mención de Honor Foto:Tebani Slade / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 86 / 113 Celebrations: Mención de Honor Foto: Mark Jennaway / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 87 / 113 Celebrations: Mención de Honor Foto: Mauro Cantelmi / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 88 / 113 Celebrations: Mención de Honor Foto: Simone Addison / AIPP Silver Linning 2020 89 / 113 Newcomer: Mención de Honor Foto: Liz Barker / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 90 / 113 Newcomer: Mención de Honor Foto: Wanda Lach / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 91 / 113 Newcomer: Mención de Honor Foto: Paul Dodd / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 92 / 113 Newcomer: Mención de Honor Foto: Suzanne Nelson / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 93 / 113 Newcomer: Mención de Honor Foto: Rachel Dulson / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 94 / 113 Isolated: Mención de Honor Foto: Kristian Piccoli / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 95 / 113 Isolated: Mención de Honor Foto: Simone Schroeder / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 96 / 113 Isolated: Mención de Honor Foto: Brian Osborne / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 97 / 113 Isolated: Mención de Honor Foto: Robert Smith / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 98 / 113 Isolated: Mención de Honor Foto: Jasmin Kooper / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 99 / 113 Isolated: Mención de Honor Foto: Ari Rex / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 100 / 113 Isolated: Mención de Honor Foto: Jacinta Dal Ben / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 101 / 113 Goods & Services: Mención de Honor Foto: Matthew Vasilescu / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 102 / 113 Goods & Services: Mención de Honor Foto: Tim Griffith / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 103 / 113 Goods & Services: Mención de Honor Foto: Tim Griffith / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 104 / 113 Goods & Services: Mención de Honor Foto: Andrew Campbell / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 105 / 113 Goods & Services: Mención de Honor Foto: Jeremy Byrnes / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 106 / 113 Goods & Services: Mención de Honor Foto: Cameron Meacham / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 107 / 113 Abstract: Mención de Honor Foto: Renee Delicata / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 108 / 113 Abstract: Mención de Honor Foto: Julie Ewing / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 109 / 113 Places: Mención de Honor Foto: Eunie / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 110 / 113 Isolated: Mención de Honor Foto: Linda Beks / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 111 / 113 Abstract: Mención de Honor Foto: Peter Harrison / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 112 / 113 Abstract: Mención de Honor Foto: Barbara Brown / AIPP Silver Lining 2020 113 / 113 Abstract: Mención de Honor Foto: Barbara Brown / AIPP Silver Lining 2020